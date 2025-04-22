Dream Knock

The IPL fever has set its grip firmly into the country and beyond. For months, cricket fans in the country will be divided by team allegiances, yet united by the passion that the competition inculcates among cricket lovers of all generations. This short-lived festivity that India thrives on is enough to rouse youngsters from every walk of life into trying their hand at the game. The Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), Gangadhar Chetty Road, recently invited Phil Salt, a right-handed batter for RCB, for a guest class. “Yes, undoubtedly there is a surge,” says Irfan Sait, director of KIOC, asserting that the increased influx is notable. Yogi P, coach and coordinator at Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy (BPCA), Lavelle Road, seconds this, mentioning that the influx so far this year has been ‘impressive’, adding, “The thrill of the tournament inspires many young cricketers to hone their skills and pursue their passion.”
As fevers come, so do they go. It is understandable, like the short lives of hobbies that many pick up, that not everyone possesses the tenacity to carry through. The IPL frenzy is enough of an injection of adrenaline, but how long does it last, especially for the aspiring bunch? “We work hard to retain their interest. Some of them realise that it’s not so easy and quit,” Sait rues, but adds, “Since ours is an annual membership they do last at least a year.” Yogi asserts that a similar, supportive environment is at play at BPCA. “Our coaching team works closely with each student to set realistic goals and provide constructive feedback. This approach helps our students stay motivated and focussed on their long-term objectives,” he says.
The rise of the IPL and its proliferation throughout Indian households has made cricket into a bigger mass-culture commodity than ever. Its cons are clear as day; as a vocal Sait mentions, “The technique and traditions of this glorious game have been compromised. [Now] it is all about strike rates and power hitting.” Nevertheless, the need to make the IPL further accessible has given rise to the WPL – Women’s Premier League – enthusing young and teenage girls across the nation in far greater numbers than before. According to Sait, “The heartening feature is that parents are encouraging their daughters as young as five years old, to enrol.” Yogi observes, “The introduction of the WPL has been a game-changer for women’s cricket. We’ve seen a substantial increase in female joinees at our academy, with many young girls inspired by the talented women cricketers competing in the WPL,” continuing, “Our coaching team is committed to providing equal opportunities and support to our female students.”
A key factor to consider is that not all who are inspired by the glam and glitter of the IPL or the WPL, come from backgrounds that can offer the resources for them to tap into their full potential. Any game – or institute – is as good as it is accessible. Despite the rampant inequity that pervades Indian cricket in terms of caste, religion, and socioeconomic status, a handful of academies are trying to create a system of equal opportunity, supporting a level playing field. Like Sait’s assertion of talent, not class, being the relevant category at KIOC with over 200 cricketers enjoying fully-covered scholarships, Yogi attests to a similar culture existing at BPCA, mentioning, “Our academy nurtures talent from all backgrounds. We offer scholarships and financial aid to deserving students, ensuring that they have access to top-notch coaching and facilities.”