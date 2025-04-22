Dream Knock

The IPL fever has set its grip firmly into the country and beyond. For months, cricket fans in the country will be divided by team allegiances, yet united by the passion that the competition inculcates among cricket lovers of all generations. This short-lived festivity that India thrives on is enough to rouse youngsters from every walk of life into trying their hand at the game. The Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), Gangadhar Chetty Road, recently invited Phil Salt, a right-handed batter for RCB, for a guest class. “Yes, undoubtedly there is a surge,” says Irfan Sait, director of KIOC, asserting that the increased influx is notable. Yogi P, coach and coordinator at Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy (BPCA), Lavelle Road, seconds this, mentioning that the influx so far this year has been ‘impressive’, adding, “The thrill of the tournament inspires many young cricketers to hone their skills and pursue their passion.”

As fevers come, so do they go. It is understandable, like the short lives of hobbies that many pick up, that not everyone possesses the tenacity to carry through. The IPL frenzy is enough of an injection of adrenaline, but how long does it last, especially for the aspiring bunch? “We work hard to retain their interest. Some of them realise that it’s not so easy and quit,” Sait rues, but adds, “Since ours is an annual membership they do last at least a year.” Yogi asserts that a similar, supportive environment is at play at BPCA. “Our coaching team works closely with each student to set realistic goals and provide constructive feedback. This approach helps our students stay motivated and focussed on their long-term objectives,” he says.