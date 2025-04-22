Karnataka former DGP murder case: Psychopathic brutal murder, killers used chilli powder, oil

BENGALURU: From being the former first lady of the state police, Pallavi Om Prakash has ben arrested in connection with the murder of her husband, former Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Om Prakash.

She and their daughter Kriti have been named as accused one and two in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by jurisdictional HSR police, based on Prakash’s son Kartikesh’s complaint.

Soon after the murder, Pallavi is said to have called a former DGP’s wife in the neighbourhood. She reportedly told her that she has finished him. Pallavi then allegedly did a video call with the person, who in turn called the pan-India police emergency number 112, and alerted the police control room.

“The brutality with which Prakash was killed is nerve rattling and bone chilling. It looks like a planned and psychopathic killing. The killer/s first attacked him with chilli powder to destabilise him, tied his legs, then poured oil on him to restrict his movement and stabbed him with sharp edged weapon/s (knife) at multiple places, mainly on his neck. The manner in which he was killed looks like the work of more than one person,” said sources, who didn’t wish to be named.

Pallavi belongs to an illustrious family and is the daughter of a reputed former judge of the Patna High Court. She is well-educated and fluent in English, said sources, who added that both Pallavi and Kriti are suffering from mental illness and have been on an off medication.

“Pallavi would often complain that her husband was slow poisoning her, and that she was held hostage at home. In fact, on one occasion she even reportedly complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Prakash was trying to kill her. The CM was quite taken aback by her statement and had asked some police officers to enquire. He was later informed about the family’s distress -- marital disharmony between Prakash and Pallavi, and the latter’s mental illness,” added sources.