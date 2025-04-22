Karnataka former DGP murder case: Psychopathic brutal murder, killers used chilli powder, oil

BENGALURU: From being the former first lady of the state police, Pallavi Om Prakash has ben arrested in connection with the murder of her husband, former Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Om Prakash.
She and their daughter Kriti have been named as accused one and two in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by jurisdictional HSR police, based on Prakash’s son Kartikesh’s complaint.
Soon after the murder, Pallavi is said to have called a former DGP’s wife in the neighbourhood. She reportedly told her that she has finished him. Pallavi then allegedly did a video call with the person, who in turn called the pan-India police emergency number 112, and alerted the police control room.
“The brutality with which Prakash was killed is nerve rattling and bone chilling. It looks like a planned and psychopathic killing. The killer/s first attacked him with chilli powder to destabilise him, tied his legs, then poured oil on him to restrict his movement and stabbed him with sharp edged weapon/s (knife) at multiple places, mainly on his neck. The manner in which he was killed looks like the work of more than one person,” said sources, who didn’t wish to be named.
Pallavi belongs to an illustrious family and is the daughter of a reputed former judge of the Patna High Court. She is well-educated and fluent in English, said sources, who added that both Pallavi and Kriti are suffering from mental illness and have been on an off medication.
“Pallavi would often complain that her husband was slow poisoning her, and that she was held hostage at home. In fact, on one occasion she even reportedly complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Prakash was trying to kill her. The CM was quite taken aback by her statement and had asked some police officers to enquire. He was later informed about the family’s distress -- marital disharmony between Prakash and Pallavi, and the latter’s mental illness,” added sources.
“There was acute marital distress between the couple for several years. Prakash was very fond of his daughter. In fact, he was living away from home with a relative for nearly a fortnight, when Kriti coaxed him into returning home. He returned to his residence in HSR Layout a couple of days before he was murdered,” the sources added.
The case is under investigation and his property in Dandeli, which he has reportedly given to his relative, is emerging as the main trigger behind the grisly murder.
Prakash was known for being accessible to the rank and file of police as the head of the police force. “He was affable and would stand by his officers and personnel, because of which many of them reposed faith in his leadership,” said sources.
WHATSAPP CHATS
Former DG&IGP Om Prakash’s wife Pallavi has sent WhatsApp messages to her friends, alleging that Prakash was trying to poison her and their daughter. Some of the WhatsApp messages Pallavi purportedly shared with her friends
“I have been asking him to live separately for years but to no avail. Wherever I go on my own, the same food and water poisoning starts. Modus operandi. Very simple. Buy the respective house help to do the adulteration / poisoning. My daughter is suffering badly now. I cant sit quiet. Poisoning is just a term for you to read. It is very very painful. Let there be proper investigation and enquiry.”
“It seems too bizarre to be true but it is His empire is huge. He is actually a PFI member.”
“At least bring it to the notice of ajit doval From where is he getting these weapons and money. It is more dangerous than ranya rao case.”
“The victim can be injected by very very painful injections. Without an iota of doubt. I still don’t know how this works out but ir does. Probably piston effort I am sure the NIA has no knowledge of this extremely sophisticated physical weapon.”
“Yesterday while walk-in on the road one person who had left the van door open And was moving the van with open door. Released some powder from the van. I didnt realised it until. Much later when my whole upper body started burning.” *
Om Prakash cremated with full state honours
Former DG&IGP Om Prakash, who was allegedly murdered by his wife on Sunday, was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Monday. His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites. After a gun salute, he was cremated at the Wilson Garden Cremation Ground.
His body was kept for public viewing and prayers at MCHS Club in HSR Layout till 3 pm. Relatives and friends, including former DGPs, gathered to pay their last respects. Home Minister G Parameshwara, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, DG&IGP Alok Mohan, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, and other senior officials paid tributes. After the cremation, Kartikesh told reporters, “After yesterday’s incident, I filed a complaint. The police are doing their job, and I have full faith in them. I don’t want to comment further as the investigation will reveal everything. Let’s wait for that.”