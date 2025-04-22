Politicians, religious leaders remember Pope Francis’ legacy

BENGALURU: Religious and political leaders from across Karnataka paid tribute to Pope Francis who passed away in Rome on Monday, recalling the late pontiff as a symbol of peace, humility and compassion.

The Archdiocese of Bangalore, in a statement, joined the global Catholic community in mourning the loss of the 88-year-old Pope, who led the Church with “grace and a deep concern for the marginalised”.

Archbishop Peter Machado, in an official statement, described Pope Francis as “a shepherd, a father, a friend of the poor, and a living embodiment of the Gospel”. Highlighting his simple lifestyle, the Archbishop noted the Pope’s decision to reside in a Vatican guest house instead of the traditional Apostolic Palace, and his tireless efforts to uplift migrants, refugees and the displaced. “Today, our hearts are broken, but our spirits are lifted in gratitude for the gift of Pope Francis,” the statement read.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief, saying, “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis — a symbol of peace and compassion. His life was a message of love for the poor and hope for the world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Christian community across Karnataka and the globe.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the Pope’s leadership “defined by humility, compassion and a deep commitment to the marginalised.” He added, “He redefined spiritual leadership with rare courage, embracing the outcast and walking the path of true service. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who mourn his loss worldwide.”

Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also paid tribute, calling Pope Francis a “deep believer and a traditionalist with a difference.” He hailed the Pope’s commitment to reform, interfaith dialogue, environmental protection and the fight against human trafficking. “His call for greater understanding will continue to inspire his followers,” he said, recalling the Pope’s warm message sent to the Art of Living’s World Culture Festival in New Delhi and Washington DC.