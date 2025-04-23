Glimpse into Heritage:

Works included in the book are stories published within 1900 to 1985, like Panje Magesharaya’s 'At a Teashop in Kamalapura' to Masti Venkatesha Iyengar’s 'The Story of Jogi Anjappa’s Hen', and 'Between Rules and Regulations' by Sara Aboobacker. Punitha notes that while Kannada readers may be familiar with the names of these writers and older readers with some of the stories, most stories will be unfamiliar to younger readers. For Punitha, the process of compiling these stories was almost archival. “Almost all these stories were published only in local magazines of those days like Suchitra Bharathi and Madhura Vani, and I was only able to get these from archives. In translation, this will be the very first time that people would be reading many of these stories, maybe even all these stories,” she says. It is not the fame of the writer or the story that binds these tales together but, as Punitha says, the question of whether they have literary relevance today. “I was looking for stories that would have a modern impact and be relevant almost a whole century later – it’s not just like we’re reading them as museum pieces,” she says.

With an increasing number of young people in Karnataka, particularly a lot in Bengaluru, not being fluent enough in Kannada to easily peruse its literature, Punitha and Krishnan hope that this book serves as a gateway. “When I’m thinking of English readers, I’m not just thinking of non-Kannada speakers; I’m also thinking of my own grandchildren who can speak in Kannada but not read or write in it. This present generation hardly knows about their own literary heritage,” says Punitha, adding, “I hope that they take away with them an understanding of the rich heritage that we have in Kannada writing and read beyond this collection – reading the Pragathisheela, Navya, and Dalit movements as well.”