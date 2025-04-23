On Cloud Dine: Take a look at unique themed restaurants in Bengaluru

From steam-filled Benne masala dosaes to jaw-dropping varieties of international delicacies, Bengaluru springs surprises with diverse culinary choices. In recent years, the city has witnessed a popping-up of theme-based cafes, restaurants and breweries adding to its reputation. Whereas these unique eateries are just not serving food now but offer an immersive experience as they transport the guests to a different world with the blend of ambience, decor, and culinary delights.

For Vinay Kumar K R, founder of Shokudo, Jayanagar, what started as a sushi-focused venture in 2023 has now evolved into an anime-themed restaurant – a hub for anime fans and food lovers alike. “I began this restaurant due to my love for Asian food and because I wanted to give the live sushi experience to the common crowd. However, our customers started recognising that a lot of our menu had dishes from anime. They would be like ‘Hey, this is Naruto ramen’, so we started giving our focus to anime food around later and dedicated a separate menu to that,” says Kumar, reflecting on the restaurant’s journey.

Priced at around `400 for a couple, the Central Jail restaurant, HSR Layout has reimagined the whole culinary experience with an unconventional theme of prison and other jail-themed elements. “From aluminium plates to waiters dressed as prisoners, everything here has a jail element in it,” says Chethan, owner of the restaurant.

When asked about what makes people get drawn into such theme-based eateries, Chethan points out how people are always on the lookout for something unique. “People look for something different, they are curious about such places and that is why the customers are coming,” says Chethan, adding, “We have people of all ages coming to experience the food and take photos.”