On Cloud Dine: Take a look at unique themed restaurants in Bengaluru
From steam-filled Benne masala dosaes to jaw-dropping varieties of international delicacies, Bengaluru springs surprises with diverse culinary choices. In recent years, the city has witnessed a popping-up of theme-based cafes, restaurants and breweries adding to its reputation. Whereas these unique eateries are just not serving food now but offer an immersive experience as they transport the guests to a different world with the blend of ambience, decor, and culinary delights.
For Vinay Kumar K R, founder of Shokudo, Jayanagar, what started as a sushi-focused venture in 2023 has now evolved into an anime-themed restaurant – a hub for anime fans and food lovers alike. “I began this restaurant due to my love for Asian food and because I wanted to give the live sushi experience to the common crowd. However, our customers started recognising that a lot of our menu had dishes from anime. They would be like ‘Hey, this is Naruto ramen’, so we started giving our focus to anime food around later and dedicated a separate menu to that,” says Kumar, reflecting on the restaurant’s journey.
Priced at around `400 for a couple, the Central Jail restaurant, HSR Layout has reimagined the whole culinary experience with an unconventional theme of prison and other jail-themed elements. “From aluminium plates to waiters dressed as prisoners, everything here has a jail element in it,” says Chethan, owner of the restaurant.
When asked about what makes people get drawn into such theme-based eateries, Chethan points out how people are always on the lookout for something unique. “People look for something different, they are curious about such places and that is why the customers are coming,” says Chethan, adding, “We have people of all ages coming to experience the food and take photos.”
Apart from the ambience many of these theme-based restaurants offer an inclusive experience for the customers. To make the experience more immersive, Shokudo, priced at `1,200 for two, offers a ‘Make Your Own Sushi’ experience under the chef’s guidance. “We also have a cosplay wall for our customers,” adds Kumar.
One other place on the list that offers an immersive experience is Board 4 Bored, as the name suggests, a board game-themed cafe (approx. price `800 for two) which is a brainchild of six board gamers. “We wanted all family members to come together, eliminate all the screen time they were involved in – we wanted to build up a space like that,” shares Akshatha Kadaba, one of the founders of the cafe.
Initially started with a few board games they had, the gamers slowly converted the place into a vegetarian restaurant where people can eat, play and have fun. Currently with two outlets in the city, the entire space of both the cafes is designed with inspirations from different board games. “Each and every component that we picked for the cafe is related to board games. Be it the lights, chairs or the seating, everything is related to board games,” she explains.
According to Gautam Reddy, the managing director of the Golden Circle Brewery, a cruise ship-themed brewery and
restaurant (`1,500 approx. for two), the idea behind this concept stemmed from a need to create an indulging experience where customers can relax with friends and family. “The brewery’s design is inspired by cruise decks, with a unique layout that features decreasing floor space as you move up, says Reddy, explaining the cruise ship elements of the place. Reddy is clear about the end goal: “We want this to be a cruise where they can spend quality time.”
(With inputs from Aakansha Munshi )