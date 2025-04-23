Op had planned to visit bookstore with daughter, friend that fateful evening, says neighbour of murdered ex-DGP

BENGALURU: That fateful evening, he was planning to go to a reputed book house in the central business district in Bengaluru with daughter Kriti and their neighbour, a former bureaucrat and his long-standing friend. But that was not to be. Around 3.44 pm, former director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) Om Prakash spoke to him and asked if they could go to the bookstore together. Kriti is an avid book lover and Prakash would often indulge her with books.

The neighbour asked if he was okay, to which Prakash replied that he was fine and Pallavi was at home with him. “He sounded his normal self,” said the neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That was the last call ‘OP’, as he was affectionately called by his friends, made before he was murdered in cold blood. A little after 4.38pm, Prakash’s wife Pallavi called another neighbour, the wife of a former police chief, and informed her that she had finished him. Pallavi then did a video call with her and another retired IPS officer, showing them Om Prakash lying immobile on the floor, in a pool of blood.