Rain floods Vibhutipura Lake with sewage; BBMP clears 35 loads of muck

BENGALURU: After two spells of heavy rain on April 4 and April 10, a drain connected to Vibhutipura Lake was flooded with sewage and muck. The BBMP Lake department, which was waiting to install aerators and floating wetlands into the 45-plus-acre water body, had to stall the plan as Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) failed to arrest the flow of sewage in the storm water drain connecting the water body.

Executive Engineer Nithya J said the agency that was tasked to clean the lake cleared 35 tipper loads of silt in 10 days.

“The connecting drain to the water inlet leading to wetlands has to be free of sewage, but sewage is flowing from BWSSB drains. Officials concerned have been informed and told that the Lokayukta is monitoring the progress of lake development,” she said.

The contractor has been told to complete the muck-clearing work by next week and hand over the lake to BBMP.

“Once the silt from the water body is cleaned, we will fix two aerators to increase dissolved oxygen and also add 150 sq metre of floating wetlands to improve the water quality and aquatic life,” said the lake engineer.

Welcoming the move to desilt the lake, Sathyavani Sridhar, a lake activist and also a complainant with the Lokayukta regarding lake encroachment, pollution and other issues, said, “From LBS Nagar, untreated sewage is entering the lake. Some apartment complexes also are releasing raw sewage into stormwater drains. If the Lokayukta along with the team visits again, I will show them the spot. Civic agencies have failed to stop sewage entry and also not reclaimed the encroached land. They will have to answer the Lokayukta.”