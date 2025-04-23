Ricky Rai murder bid: Karnataka HC grants relief to Muthappa Rai’s second wife

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to Anuradha Muthappa Rai, the second wife of former underworld don-turned-social activist late Muthappa Rai, in connection with the attack on the latter’s son Ricky Rai.

The court directed the Bidadi police not to take any coercive action against Anuradha till June 9, the next date of the hearing, subject to her cooperation with the investigation. It also stressed that the police should proceed with the investigation in accordance with the law and not summon Anuradha without following due process.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Anuradha, questioning the legality of the FIR registered by the Bidadi police in Ramanagara district. Anuradha stated that she left for Zurich, Switzerland, on April 14 to spend a few days with her daughter from her first husband. She further stated that, she came to know through the media that Basavaraju lodged a complaint alleging that gunshots were fired by unidentified persons towards Ricky’s car on the intervening night of April 18 and 19.

The petition said she is not connected with the incident, but her name has been mentioned as a suspect without any evidence and only with the intention of harassing her. The property dispute between her and the two sons of Muthappa was fully settled to the satisfaction of the parties through a decree, she stated.