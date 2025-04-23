Shiladitya Bose made derogatory remarks about Kannadigas, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who attacked Vikas Kumar, a Kannadiga, following a minor issue related to their vehicles, made unwarranted and derogatory remarks about Karnataka and Kannadigas on social media, displaying conduct that is deeply disrespectful and inflammatory.

“Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue, but they are not parochial or intolerant. It is not in our culture to attack or abuse others over linguistic matters. Karnataka has a long and proud tradition of embracing people from across the country, treating them with respect, and accepting them as one of our own,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said that the inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history. “It is deeply regrettable that certain national media outlets, neglecting their responsibility and professional ethics, have amplified a baseless accusation by one individual, thereby casting aspersions on the dignity of the entire state. This has caused pain and anguish to every Kannadiga,” he said.

Siddaramaiah urged all Kannadigas not to succumb to any provocation or emotion. “Let us uphold the law and maintain peace. Karnataka is governed by a government elected by the people of this land, and it stands firmly for justice and dignity,” he said.

The CM said that he has instructed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take appropriate legal action against the individuals involved - irrespective of their position or rank. The State Government is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim, he added.