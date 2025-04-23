Vidhana Soudha guided tour opens to public at Rs 150 per person on holidays in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government has fixed Rs 150 as ticket fee per person for its guided tour of Vidhana Soudha.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader held a meeting with the chief secretary and officials from the tourism department in this regard on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the department sought permission from the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) to conduct the tour. In its order, DPAR stated that the tour can be conducted between 8 am and 6 pm on Sundays, second Saturdays and other government holidays.

Khader said, “We have approved a proposal to fix Rs 150 as entry fee per person for the guided tour of Vidhana Soudha. People will be taken inside the building, including to the Assembly and Council, and other places. The tour operator will explain the history and significance of the building.’’ The fee will be the same for foreign nationals. Tickets should be booked only online where people are expected to upload some documents.