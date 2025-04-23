Vidhana Soudha guided tour opens to public at Rs 150 per person on holidays in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government has fixed Rs 150 as ticket fee per person for its guided tour of Vidhana Soudha.
Assembly Speaker UT Khader held a meeting with the chief secretary and officials from the tourism department in this regard on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the department sought permission from the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) to conduct the tour. In its order, DPAR stated that the tour can be conducted between 8 am and 6 pm on Sundays, second Saturdays and other government holidays.
Khader said, “We have approved a proposal to fix Rs 150 as entry fee per person for the guided tour of Vidhana Soudha. People will be taken inside the building, including to the Assembly and Council, and other places. The tour operator will explain the history and significance of the building.’’ The fee will be the same for foreign nationals. Tickets should be booked only online where people are expected to upload some documents.
Khader said the tourism department had also come up with a proposal to fix Rs 20 to Rs 50 per person to enter Vidhana Soudha (not inside the building). “We, however, rejected it. Those who want to enter the Vidhana Soudha premises have to buy tickets online,’’ he said.
The DPAR deputy secretary’s earlier order stressed the need to keep the Vidhana Soudha premises clean. As per the order, one cannot use plastic items, except water bottles. No eatables are allowed on the Vidhana Soudha premises. Officials have to ensure that statues and other structures are not damaged. The tourism department has to make medical and other emergency services available and ensure all safety measures. “Flying drones is strictly prohibited’’ the order stated.
Khader said that a shelter for stray dogs has been set up between Vidhana Soudha and the Legislative House in view of complaints from the people. An agency dealing with pets will take care of the stray dogs. The shelter will be opened soon, he added.