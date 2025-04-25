BIS raids warehouse in Bengaluru, seizes items worth Rs 2.5 crore

BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru Branch Office, seized Rs. 2.5 crore worth of non-compliant goods at the largest warehouse of an e-commerce platform in South India. The firm was allegedly storing and selling products that violated the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India and the BIS Act, 2016.

Several product models seized from the premises were not licensed, and had misused the ISI mark and registration mark. The items also violated the terms of the BIS license. Around 104 varieties, comprising around 17,500 units— including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth earphones, speakers, toys, footwear, cables, and more — were found in violation.

According to a press release, some of the products fall under the Compulsory Registration Scheme, while others are subject to Mandatory Certification by BIS, in accordance with the QCOs. These orders mandate that no product shall be manufactured or sold without a valid BIS license and compliance with the relevant Indian Standards.

The operation was led by Narender Reddy Beesu (Director), Vinodini Kishore (Director), Premlata Sinha (Joint Director), and Piyush Kumar Gupta (Assistant Director).

The team also educated the warehouse personnel on how to check product compliance before allowing sellers to store goods on the premises.