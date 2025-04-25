Deva Gowda wants CM Siddaramaiah not to go ahead with land acquisition for Bidadi project

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has voiced strong opposition to the proposed acquisition of nearly 10,000 acres of agricultural land in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara district by the Greater Bangalore Development Authority (GBDA) for a township project.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the JDS patriarch sought his immediate intervention to halt the land acquisition process.

Highlighting concerns over the reported acquisition of land spanning 24 villages under the jurisdiction of Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayats, falling in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, Gowda stressed that this will affect small farmers who largely depend on agriculture.

He noted that these areas are already reeling from previous land acquisitions for industrial development zones in Ramanagara and Kanakapura taluks.

“Ramanagara’s proximity to Bengaluru has already led to the rapid spread of private industries. The limited agricultural land left is vital for the livelihood of thousands of farmers, most of whom are marginal landholders from economically weaker sections,” he wrote in the letter. “Farmers have taken up sericulture, dairy and other activities. They have trees and crops on their lands. If land from here is acquired, it will disrupt the rural economy and cause lasting environmental damage.’’

He also pointed out that previous housing developments by agencies like the Karnataka Housing Board around Bidadi have already involved extensive acquisition of farmland. He raised concern that the proposed land acquisition could push many rural youth into unemployment.

Calling the township project “unjust” and “unsustainable,” Gowda appealed to the state government to drop the acquisition plans. “In the interest of poor and struggling farmers, I urge the government to immediately stop the process initiated by the GBDA,” he stated.