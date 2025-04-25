Gatekeeper held for murder bid on Ricky Rai

BENGALURU: The Bidadi police, investigating the Ricky Rai shooting case, on Thursday arrested the gatekeeper of his Bidadi mansion for opening fire on Ricky.

Vittal Monappa, the gatekeeper, was picked up for questioning on Tuesday. During interrogation, Vittal developed health issues and was later hospitalised. He was again questioned after he was discharged on Thursday morning. He was produced before a court in Ramanagara and taken into police custody. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said.

For three decades, Vittal was also the gunman of late underworld don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai, Ricky’s father.

Vittal, Ricky’s most trusted worker, is suspected to have attacked him around 12.50am early last Saturday. Ricky was shot at while travelling in a car with his driver and private security man on April 19.

Ricky, along with his driver Basavaraju, sustained injuries in the firing. Basavaraju, in his complaint, had accused Rakesh Malli, a former associate-turned-foe of Muthappa Rai; Anuradha, Muthappa Rai’s second wife; and Nitesh Shetty and Vaidyanathan, owners of Bengaluru-based prominent real estate firm Nitesh Estates. Rakesh was also questioned by police on April 22.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted interim relief to Anuradha, in connection with the attack.

The court directed Bidadi police not to take any coercive action against Anuradha till June 9, the next date of hearing, subject to her cooperation with the investigation.

It also stressed that police should proceed with the investigation and not summon Anuradha without following due process.