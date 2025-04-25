Governor okays Greater Bengaluru Bill, BBMP to be split into 3 corpns now

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2025, which allows splitting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations. The Act provides for the establishment of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to coordinate and supervise the development of the Greater Bengaluru Area and the newly created corporations.

With the consent of the governor, the state government will soon start the process of splitting the BBMP. The Act states, “As soon as, may be after the date of commencement of this Act not later than 120 days from the said date, the government shall, through a notification, constitute an authority for the Greater Bengaluru Area, called the Greater Bengaluru Authority.’’

The chief minister will head the GBA, while the Bengaluru development minister will be its vice-chairperson. The heads of BMTC, BWSSB, BESCOM and other agencies associated with the city will be its members.

The Act provides for fixing the term of mayor and deputy mayor to 2.5 years. A no confidence motion can be moved against them only after six months of taking charge. Once a no confidence motion is defeated, another motion cannot be moved for the next six months.

The Act proposes to establish not more than seven corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area. But the state government wants three corporations now, said minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He said the government wants to create around 100 wards in each corporation.

The Act stresses the need for integrating and streamlining accountability of all authorities delivering services in the Greater Bengaluru Area. The newly created corporations will have powers to impose tax on buildings and sites, service charges on properties, entertainment tax, advertisement fees, tax on professions and trade, cess on solid waste management, infrastructure, urban land transport, and others.

The GBA Bill, which was passed in the Assembly and Council and sent to the governor for approval, was returned to the government in March, seeking some clarifications.