Now, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls likely to get delayed further

BENGALURU: With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving his nod to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which allows splitting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations, Palike elections are likely to be delayed again. The state capital has been without a council body for the last 4.5 years, and now the wait will be much longer.

Since September 2020, the BBMP, without a council, has been administered by officials under a chief commissioner and an administrator who are senior IAS officers. With no councillors, people are left with no option but to approach the ward offices or their MLAs to address their civic issues.

Ever since the council term ended in 2020, the matter of holding the BBMP polls has been in various courts, including the Supreme Court, which directed the state government to hold the elections. While the previous BJP government took time to increase the number of wards from the existing 198 wards to 243 through delimitation, the present government made it to 225 wards, delaying the elections.