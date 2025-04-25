Stop misuse of national emblems, symbols: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court stated that higher-ups in the state and central governments should chalk out programmes to sensitise officials and implementing authorities to ensure there is no misuse of national emblems and national symbols in various forms. It directed to issue notices through print and visual media to remove all kinds of unauthorised flags, emblems, names, symbols, and logos which are prohibited, and discontinue unauthorised use within four weeks.

It stated that schoolchildren or law students should also be involved in spreading awareness against the unauthorised display. The authorities should frame regulations for imposition of fines and cancellation of driving licences for violating the law, it said.

“It is unfortunate that there is a tendency amongst authorities who are no more in office, former members of parliament or ex-legislators to misuse emblems, flags, names etc, by fixing them in their letterheads and on numberplates of vehicles. The misuse of symbols, seals, flags, emblems and names have to be countered for their illegal and unauthorised display...,” the court observed.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed the order recently, while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee against the misuse of emblems and flags by various persons and organisations. The court directed the authorities to deal with violations sternly, and register cases under the relevant Acts and Rules, with regard to the misuse of national symbols and emblems.