Advocate, foster brother found dead at Bengaluru farmhouse; voice note blames businessman for suicide

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old advocate and a man were allegedly found dead inside a farmhouse at Srinivasapura in Nelamangala rural police station limits on Friday. Both were found hanging from the ceiling.
The deceased Ramya, an advocate, was found in the shed of the farmhouse, while Puneeth, 25, was found inside the house. Puneeth, a carpenter, has been staying with Ramya’s family since his childhood and was more like a foster son.
In a voice note that she sent to one of her relatives before she took the extreme step, Ramya had named a local businessman from Basavanahalli as responsible for her death.
Puneeth is suspected to have taken the extreme step after seeing Ramya hanging. The police are yet to find the relationship between the businessman and Ramya. Both came in contact during the construction of her mother’s tomb.
“We suspect that Ramya’s death was over personal issues with the businessman while Puneeth must have committed suicide unable to bear the loss of the former. Possibility of foul play behind the deaths is also being probed. Puneeth must have been aware of the issues between Ramya and the businessman,” said an officer.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem at the Nelamangala government hospital.
The Nelamangala Rural police have registered a case and are further investigating.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)