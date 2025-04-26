Advocate, foster brother found dead at Bengaluru farmhouse; voice note blames businessman for suicide

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old advocate and a man were allegedly found dead inside a farmhouse at Srinivasapura in Nelamangala rural police station limits on Friday. Both were found hanging from the ceiling.

The deceased Ramya, an advocate, was found in the shed of the farmhouse, while Puneeth, 25, was found inside the house. Puneeth, a carpenter, has been staying with Ramya’s family since his childhood and was more like a foster son.

In a voice note that she sent to one of her relatives before she took the extreme step, Ramya had named a local businessman from Basavanahalli as responsible for her death.

Puneeth is suspected to have taken the extreme step after seeing Ramya hanging. The police are yet to find the relationship between the businessman and Ramya. Both came in contact during the construction of her mother’s tomb.