BJP slams Greater Bengaluru Bill; vows to revive 'One Mayor, One Bengaluru' model if voted back

BENGALURU: With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving his nod to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, paving the way to split Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into seven segments, the opposition BJP predicts imbalance, water scarcity, and administration problems.

BJP leaders say the idea of city founder Kempe Gowda, about one Bengaluru, is being destabilised, and once the BJP is back in power, it will bring back the existing model of one corporation and one mayor.

Opposing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jala Shakti V Somanna said the Congress government is trying to delay BBMP polls by bringing in this Act. “Ever since this government came to power, Bengaluru has not been developed. Potholes are not filled,’’ he said.

Predicting that the Congress will not win the next assembly polls, Somanna said, “We will come back to power in the state and conduct polls for BBMP.’’

Former minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah expressed concern about water scarcity in areas which will be added, and also the demise of administration by gram panchayats.

“The government is not able to provide water and sanitary connections to 110 villages which were added to BBMP in 2008. Cauvery is the only drinking water source. The three-corporation system will lead to imbalance in one area and development in another. Also, the Congress government’s move to bring an end to BBMP will be against the idea of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda. BJP will condemn this move. Due to the new Bill, the election to BBMP will be further delayed,” opined Gopalaiah.