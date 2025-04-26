Colonel Jangvir Lamba completes Ironman 140.6 triathlon in Taiwan; adds to his string of elite endurance feats

BENGALURU: Colonel Jangvir Lamba of the Indian Army conquered the Ironman 140.6 triathlon in Penghu, Taiwan, one of the toughest endurance races in the world, on April 13. Competing in the 50-54 age category, the 53-year-old officer completed the race in 14 hours, 53 minutes and 34 seconds.

The Ironman 140.6 includes 3.8 km of open-water swimming, 180 km of relentless cycling and 42.2 km of marathon running- all in a single day without a break.

A fourth-generation officer in the Indian Army, Col Lamba hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and currently serves at the ASC Centre (South), Bengaluru. Known for his discipline, his journey from being a professional bodybuilder to an accomplished endurance athlete has inspired many.

His past achievements include titles like IRONMAN 70.3 Goa in November 2022, Asia-Pacific IRONMAN Championship, Cairns, Australia in June 2023, IRONMAN 140.6 Langkawi, Malaysia in October 2023 and Marathon des Sables, Morocco in April 2024. A 253.5 km multi-stage ultra marathon through the searing Sahara Desert, often termed the world’s most brutal footrace.

Col Lamba was formerly a national level bodybuilding judge with the Indian Body Builders Federation and has undergone transformation from sculpting physique to testing the extremes of human endurance, proving his relentless drive.