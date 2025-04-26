Karnataka HC stays Bescom’s Rs 8,800 smart meter demand; says it's optional under KERC rules

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued an interim order of stay on the communication issued by a Bescom official, asking an applicant, who had applied for the conversion of a single-phase meter connection to a three-phase meter for her residential premises, to install a smart meter by spending Rs 8,800.

Jayalakshmi, a resident of TB Narayanappa Layout in Doddaballapur, had filed an interlocutory application, seeking quashing of the communication dated April 2, 2025 issued by the Respondent No. 3 (Assistant Executive Engineer of Bescom, O&M sub-division, BESCOM, Doddaballapura Urban sub-division). She also prayed to declare that availing permanent smart meter connection is not mandatory as per the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Pre-paid Smart Metering) Regulations, 2024.

She contended that KERC says the smart meter is optional, but BESCOM has made it mandatory. The meter charges, which used to be Rs 2,000, have gone up to Rs 4,998 to Rs 28,080 depending on the type of meter, while it is Rs 900 in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam.

After hearing, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that KERC itself indicates that the installation of smart prepaid meters would be optional, except in temporary installations. The petitioner is not seeking temporary installation. The cost of Rs 8,510 is a huge burden on the consumer, the court observed.

Ordering an interim stay on the impugned communication, the court issued notices to the respondents. It orally observed that the advocates say the cost is Rs 900 in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, UP and Chhattisgarh. “Where should poor people in the state go? Is this the result of giving freebies,” it asked.