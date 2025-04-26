Karnataka to conduct physiotherapy admissions through NEET, announces Minister Patil at Physiocon-25

BENGALURU: Admissions to physiotherapy courses will now be conducted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), aligning with the national push for standardised medical education, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, announced on Friday during the inauguration of Karnataka Physiocon-25, an international physiotherapy conference.

Until now, admissions to Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) courses in Karnataka were based on Class 12 marks, with no centralised entrance exam. While the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was used for admissions to many professional courses in the state, physiotherapy programs did not require it. Instead, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) managed the process, focussing on Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The minister also announced an extension in the course duration to five years to ensure competence-based learning and deeper clinical exposure for students.

“The integration of physiotherapy courses under NEET will enhance academic quality and professional standards,” Minister Patil said, addressing over 10,000 students at the event. He underscored the vital role physiotherapists play across the healthcare spectrum — from childbirth to elderly care — and highlighted their contributions in areas like neuro and orthopedic rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary care, pediatrics, disability support, sports medicine, fitness, and community-based care.

The minister also highlighted plans to introduce physiotherapy courses in more government colleges to meet the increasing domestic and global demand for qualified professionals.

Dr Yagna Shukla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Health Professionals, said the commission is working towards implementing a One Nation, One Curriculum initiative for physiotherapy education. She called the proposed curriculum reforms a “golden standard” that would benefit both students and practitioners by elevating the profession nationally.

The conference saw participation from international experts from Israel, Australia, and Nepal, along with 50 national experts who shared their insights with the delegates. Over 800 research papers were also presented.