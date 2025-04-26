Three SDPI workers held for murder of DJ Halli riot accused Irfan Khan over affair with co-accused’s wife

BENGALURU: Govindapura police arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for killing an accused involved in the 2020 DJ Halli-KG Halli riots. The deceased, Irfan Khan, had been having an affair with the wife of another accused in the DJ Halli riots, and had also married her, which is said to be the reason for the murder.

Irfan Khan, aged around 30, was hacked to death on April 22 around 11.50pm in HBR Layout. The accused are Mohammed Owais (48), Mohammed Haneef (34), both residents of Umarnagar, and Abdul Aleem, 37, of Rashadnagar. The three, who were arrested in Mysuru, were taken into police custody.

The accused are SDPI workers, who were earlier associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Police are checking if the three men were involved in any other case.

NIA arrested the deceased, Irfan Khan, in connection with the riots, and sent to jail. So was Abbas from Nagawara. Both Irfan and Abbas were SDPI workers, and bonded well in jail. After coming out on bail, Irfan grew close to Abbas’s wife and also reportedly married her.

Abbas tried to end the relationship between Irfan and his wife, but failed. He also tried to warn Irfan through his associates in Nagawara and other surrounding areas. Since none of his efforts worked, Abbas reportedly gave supari (contract) to the accused trio to kill Irfan.