BBMP clears 930 garbage blackspots, over 600 more to go

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has managed to fix 930 garbage blackspots out of 1,533 from BBMP’s eight zones. Ramamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO), BSWML said that starting April 21, they cleared 6,200 metric tonnes of waste from blackspots, and the stakeholders have also been asked to keep an eye on these spots to ensure they are not dirtied again.

The BSWML officials along with contractors also engaged in removing Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) from street corners and from trees in some places as part of the drive, as the entangled cables are creating inconvenience to the public, walkers and motorists.

On Saturday, the BBMP associated with the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), cleaned a long stretch from Domlur Flyover to Ejipura in Shanthinagar and fixed the garbage blackspot, similarly, the BSWML officials along with volunteers cleaned a street near St Aloysius College near Cox Town in CV Raman Nagar.

Assistant General Manager of BSWML Ravi Kumar said, three compactors of waste including debris were cleared between Domlur Flyover to Ejipura. The cleaning activity will also be carried out on Sunday.

Managing Trustee, CEO, B.PAC Revathy Ashok lauded the BBMP’s initiative and at the same time expressed concern over shortage of staff and night patrolling by BBMP marshals.

“In just one stretch, 80 pourakarmikas were deployed. There is a shortage of pourakarmikas in BBMP,” said Ashok.

She also raised concerns of the absence of night patrolling which many believe is leading to illegal dumping of garbage, construction debris and others. “There is a need for nighttime and early morning patrolling. During the marshal movement in the morning, people fear to dump waste on the roadside and in open places. The dumping happens post 10 pm at night at some places and early morning before 6 am. Such offenders should be caught and penalised,” she opined.