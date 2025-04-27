BMTC e-bus drivers to get special training

BENGALURU: Every Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) commuter would have had a bad experience due to the abrupt braking, falling on his/her fellow passengers, or hurting themselves by hitting the metal rails or falling down in the e-buses at least once.

Ever since the bus corporation started adding e-buses to its fleet, the issue of abrupt braking, very quick acceleration and deceleration has been making the passengers lose their balance. There are instances where the e-bus drivers were given an earful by the passengers. Flooded with such complaints, the BMTC had no choice but to address them.

“Drivers for the e-buses are provided by the private companies that operate them. We asked them to train the drivers on smooth braking and gradual acceleration,” Chief Traffic Manager G T Prabhakar Reddy said.

He said that the majority of the drivers would have had the experience of running diesel buses previously , and getting accustomed to e-buses will take time. “After we issued an advisory to the private companies to improve braking along with accelerations, things have improved. From the past few weeks, the number of complaints we receive has drastically come down,” Reddy said.