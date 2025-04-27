Police book Jeeni MD in sexual assault case

TUMAKURU: The Kallambella police in Sira taluk have booked Dilip Kumar, managing director of the popular ‘Jeeni’ brand of millet powder, a food supplement, on charges of sexually assaulting a woman employee.

In a police complaint, the woman alleged that Kumar had been making advances for several months and recently tried to assault her sexually in a shed at the factory’s unit at Yarragunte.

A police team visited the spot. Following the complaint, Kumar, who is also vice-president of Ratnasandra gram panchayat, has gone into hiding. In a press release, he said, “My political rivals hatched a conspiracy against me and I will overcome it.”