Tech leaders chart roadmap for future cities at CXO roundtable

BENGALURU: To build smarter and more inclusive cities, over 35 tech leaders from sectors including AI, quantum computing, property technology, construction, and air quality gathered on Saturday for the CXO Roundtable on ‘Technologies for Future Cities’. The discussion brought together experts to explore collaborative solutions and stressed the need of using emerging technologies to tackle urban challenges.

Jose Jacob Kalayil, Chairman of Future ICT Forum and TIA Summit, stressed the need for interdisciplinary efforts for urban problems. “Collaboration and an interdisciplinary approach are critical to building cities of the future. Bengaluru can lead as an innovation playground for solutions the world can adopt,” Kalayil said, urging tech leaders to create an innovation-driven sustainable future for our cities.

Key highlights from the roundtable included human centric innovations and urban mobility, among other topics.

Venkata Subbarao Chunduru, Director at Arcadis IBI Group, shared how AI-driven traffic signal management in Bengaluru has led to a 50% improvement in ambulances reaching their destinations on time while MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), announced that AI camera coverage will be expanded from 50 to 500 junctions under Safe City project. He explained how the new Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM) smart traffic engine is providing actionable insights to ease congestion.

Ramin Massoumi, Global Director of Intelligent Mobility Services at Arcadis, stressed that every advancement in

AI, Digital Twins, or Cybersecurity must be rooted in the goal of improving quality of life. “Those who lead with ‘Why’ will not just build smart cities, but truly transformative ones,” he said.