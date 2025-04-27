Techie arrested for assaulting woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old software engineer was arrested for harassing a forcing a 21-year-old woman and forcing her into a relationship. On April 8, he allegedly assaulted the girl and her male friend with a paper cutter near Deve Gowda petrol bunk in Banashankari before fleeing the scene. The accused has been identified as Srikant, a resident of Kamalanagar, Basaveshwaranagar, who works at an IT firm.

According to the police, the woman was a tenant at Srikant’s house in Kamalanagar about a year ago. Despite being married, Srikant persistently harassed her.

She had even informed his wife about the incident. Although she planned to file a complaint against him at the Basaveshwaranagar police station, no case was not filed at that time, and the police only warned Srikant before letting him go.