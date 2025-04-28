BWSSB, Bescom to help BBMP in acting against building bylaw violators

BENGALURU: BWSSB and Bescom together are set to crack the whip against building bylaw violators and support BBMP in disciplining such property owners.

After the Babusab building collapse in which nine persons were killed on October 22, 2024, the Lokayukta had directed the agencies to disconnect power and sewage connections to under-construction buildings with severe violations.

“The tragedy in North Bengaluru that took nine lives last October led to Bescom issuing a circular on November 28, 2024 to disconnect power, both temporary and permanent, to a building in violation after a seven-day notice by the municipality. This order barely took root despite a strict mandate to local officials,” said Rajagopalan R, Convenor, Bengaluru Coalition.

The Supreme Court has also passed an order with 12 specific directions to chief secretaries of all states and registrars of all high courts, making it clear that no utility services should be provided without Completion and Occupancy certificates.

“Any official who does not promptly comply with the SC order will be held in contempt and prosecuted as per local law. The Bescom after several requests finally issued a circular on 4/4/25, mandating the Commencement Certificate and Occupancy Certificate (CC/OC) requirements for service connection and also directed local offices to promptly comply with BBMP requests,” Rajagopalan said.

A top BWSSB official said it will also issue a similar circular mandating CC/OC from BBMP for water and sewage connections. “BBMP has to crack the whip on buildings with setback violations and those which have unauthorised floors that are against BBMP Act 2020. In many cases, the building has no plan sanction and they just come up. If BBMP gives a notice and asks us to disconnect connections, we will do it. In case BBMP also fails to do so, before giving connections, we will ask the owners to produce the CC/OC,” said a senior BWSSB official.