Police questions Muthappa Rai's wife Anuradha in Ricky Rai murder bid

BENGALURU: Anuradha, the second wife of former don late Muthappa Rai, appeared before Bidadi police and recorded her statement in connection with the murder attempt on Ricky Rai, Muthappa Rai’s son.

Anuradha was named accused in the FIR registered by Bidadi police. Ricky Rai, 35, survived a murder attempt after shots were fired at his car in Bidadi,on the outskirts of Bengaluru,on April 19.

Police said Anuradha appeared before the investigation officer (IO) with relevant documents and recorded her statements at 11am Sunday. Police interrogated her for more than four hours.

Speaking to reporters, Anuradha said, “I have no connection with the case. Still, I don’t know why a complaint was registered against me. I have provided all the necessary information to police during interrogation.” She clarified that the land dispute case between Ricky and her, which was pending before court, was amicably settled. “I saw Ricky when he came to court to sign the settlement papers last October. Since then, I have had no contact with him,” she said.

As of now, Vittal Monappa, who was working with Ricky, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation is under way to ascertain the involvement of others in the crime and the motive for the same.

Muthappa Rai’s first wife, Rekha Rai, died in 2013. Later, Rai married Anuradha. After Rai died in 2020, a property dispute arose between Rai’s children and Anuradha, who approached court.