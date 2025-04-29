Fake websites offering safari bookings in Karnataka tiger reserves spark forest department warning

BENGALURU: If the increasing cases of poaching and man-animal conflict were not enough, officials of the Karnataka forest department now have another problem on their hands. A fake website is offering safari bookings in the tiger reserves of Karnataka and Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). In case of BBP and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), the fake website has been identified and cases are being filed, but it is yet to be done in case of other tiger reserves in the state.

Forest officials have warned tourists and citizens not to fall for it, and have suggested that bookings be done either through registered and publicised government department portals or visit forest patches and BBP to make their bookings.

Creation of the website ‘Bannerghatta National Park’ has caught the attention of the state forest department.

"There is no website of Bannerghatta National Park with the Karnataka forest department offering safari, as it is a reserve forest patch. While going through the internet, this fake website was found. It is offering safari tickets at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,000 for children. After making the payment, a receipt with transaction reference details is generated, but there are no other safari details," BBP Executive Director Surya Sen told TNIE.