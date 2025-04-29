FDA finds excessive use of artificial colours in popular doughnut brand; flags it ‘unsafe for consumption’

BENGALURU: A popular snack item, doughnuts, widely loved by children, from a popular brand has come under fire after being declared “unsafe for consumption” by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigation revealed that the treats contained high levels of artificial colouring, which is well above approved safety limits—raising serious concerns about their impact on health.

The findings emerged during a special inspection drive at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in the city where food samples were collected amid the ongoing IPL matches. The department has issued an improvement notice to the company.

As part of a recent inspection drive at Chinnaswamy Stadium, a total of 12 food stalls operating inside the stadium were checked. During the inspection, notices were issued to two prominent outlets— one a leading packaged drinking water company, and the other a well-known food brand renowned for its ghee, sweets, snacks, instant mixes, and spice powders. While the majority of the samples tested safe, the results of some others are still pending lab reports, the officials added.

“Doughnuts, particularly those with brightly coloured frosting, glazes or sprinkles, often contain synthetic dyes like red 40 or Allura red, yellow 5 or tartrazine. These are used to enhance their visual appeal,” a senior FDA official said.

“While these dyes are generally considered safe in regulated amounts, consuming excessive of them can pose health risks, especially when eaten in large quantities. High levels of food colouring have been linked to allergic reactions, including skin rashes and swelling, and may also cause hyperactivity or behavioural issues in children. In the long term, overexposure to certain artificial colours is linked with more serious health problems, such as potential links to cancer and developmental issues,” the official added.

Moreover, foods, particularly those high in sugar, can enhance the body’s absorption of certain artificial chemicals. The combination of high sugar content and food colouring can amplify the effects, making the risk higher, the FDA official explained further.