Glimpse behind the glam: director Anjali Menon on her new short film, Backstage

Often, while watching a dance performance, one may not think beyond the performance of the artistes onstage. What happens beyond and behind the stage is a world known and owned by the artistes and the crew members – filled with memories, stories, efforts, sacrifices, laughter, and tears. Writer and director Anjali Menon’s latest work Backstage, a short film in the anthology Yuva Sapno Ka Safar (released on April 11), as the name suggests, takes the viewers on a ride to backstage storytelling.

Known for her multi-starrer movie Bangalore Days (2014), Menon’s new work dives into the world of Gowri (Padmapriya) and Kanya (Rima Kallingal), two dancers and friends who split up and come back to their alma mater for an event.

Shot in six days and edited in about five weeks, the short was released just in time for International Dance Day, today. For Menon, Backstage was all about exploring the nuances of female friendships within the South Indian dance community, a world often underrepresented in mainstream cinema. “Though classical dance training is com

mon among South Indians, we hardly see that world on our screen; this seemed like an exciting opportunity to do so. Friendships between artistes often get wounded when ambition interferes; it becomes a test of the friendship itself,” she explains.