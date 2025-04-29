Minors force 16-year-old boy to strip, film him in extortion bid in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The mother of a 16-year-old boy has filed a police complaint against her son’s friends after they made a nude video of him in an attempt to extort money.

According to the reports, the suspects who are all minors are neither the victim’s school friends nor friends in the locality. The victim reportedly became friends with the suspects on social media. The victim was taken to the parking area of near Wilson Garden where a gang of five boys attacked him and made him remove his dress. The boy was then forced to tell in front of the camera that he makes nude videos of girls and even collected Rs 50,000 from one of them.

The gang asked the teenager to arrange Rs 10,000 failing which they would upload the video on social media. He was also threatened with dire consequences if he either told his mother or the police about the incident, an official said.