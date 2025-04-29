Minors force 16-year-old boy to strip, film him in extortion bid in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The mother of a 16-year-old boy has filed a police complaint against her son’s friends after they made a nude video of him in an attempt to extort money.
According to the reports, the suspects who are all minors are neither the victim’s school friends nor friends in the locality. The victim reportedly became friends with the suspects on social media. The victim was taken to the parking area of near Wilson Garden where a gang of five boys attacked him and made him remove his dress. The boy was then forced to tell in front of the camera that he makes nude videos of girls and even collected Rs 50,000 from one of them.
The gang asked the teenager to arrange Rs 10,000 failing which they would upload the video on social media. He was also threatened with dire consequences if he either told his mother or the police about the incident, an official said.
The incident happened on April 5 and the complaint was filed on April 25. On April 5, the victim informed her mother that he was going out for lunch. Once he returned, he told his mother about the incident. Reportedly, the woman delayed in filing the complaint fearing that something might happen.
“The victim is a 10th-standard student of a reputed school in the central business district. The complainant has claimed that a girl who is known to her son had orchestrated the whole incident. An FIR has been registered and we are still verifying. Nobody has been arrested. The incident happened in the first week of this month and the complaint was filed almost 20 days later. The delay in filing the complaint is also being examined,” said an officer.
The officer also informed that all the suspects were minors. The South East division police have registered a case of extortion, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint along with a case under the IT Act and POCSO.