BBMP administration will go for a toss: Experts

BENGALURU: Urban experts and citizen activists have expressed concern over the government’s decision to appoint senior IAS officer and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao as in-charge chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They said not having a full-time commissioner for the BBMP, which has 225 wards, will impact the daily administration of the corporation.
Activists expressed apprehension that important issues like garbage disposal, potholes, and stormwater drainage work will be severely hit. This apart, as the BBMP will cease paving the way for Greater Bengaluru Authority, the task of delimitation, adding new areas, and OBC reservation will all be affected.
Former commissioner of the municipality, K Jairaj, said the BBMP covers a huge area and needs a full-time chief commissioner for administration with coordination from all the zonal commissioners. “Maheshwar Rao is a capable person to head both Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BBMP, but he has to be given one independent charge. The government is also aware of this and his appointment to the BBMP on an immediate basis is an administrative decision. I am sure that the government will appoint another officer either for BMRCL or to head the BBMP,” he added.
Kathyayini Chamraj, executive trustee, CIVIC, which addresses city-based administration loopholes, stated that the BBMP will cease shortly and new wards will have to be added. Also, a reservation list based on OBC has to be prepared, and this will be a herculean task for the BBMP in-charge commissioner.
“Daily administration involves monitoring road development works, drain works, etc. There are also special projects, garbage management, tax collection and flood management during rain. All these can’t be handled effectively with an in-charge chief commissioner,” she pointed out.
Going a step further in dissecting the ongoing development, Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said even during normal times, and with a full-time chief commissioner, the BBMP is so “poorly managed”. And right now, the government plans to split the city into multiple corporations. This will involve a complex process encompassing legal, administrative and infrastructure changes.
“Key activities include defining new boundaries, establishing new governance structures, redistributing city resources and ensuring seamless transition of services for residents. At such a critical juncture when more attention is required, how could the government transfer the chief commissioner without a full-time replacement? This shows how little the state government cares about the city,” said Anirudhan.
BJP, NETIZENS SLAM GOVT
The appointment of BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao as in-charge BBMP chief commissioner has drawn flak from many quarters. The BJP and netizens have slammed the state government for putting just one person in-charge of two important posts. BJP leader and Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan said, “BMRCL part time, BBMP part time, but corruption full time.’’ Netizens trolled the government on social media. “BMRCL is already struggling with so many delays on all the ongoing lines, overcrowding and lack of trains in the existing lines. Now, the same commissioner is going to be in charge of BBMP. What a master stroke for the city,’’ Nagarjuna Reddy posted on X. Another user, Sudhir posted: “Moonlighting Jobs in Bengaluru done by Superhumans (sic).’’