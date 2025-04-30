BBMP administration will go for a toss: Experts

BENGALURU: Urban experts and citizen activists have expressed concern over the government’s decision to appoint senior IAS officer and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao as in-charge chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They said not having a full-time commissioner for the BBMP, which has 225 wards, will impact the daily administration of the corporation.

Activists expressed apprehension that important issues like garbage disposal, potholes, and stormwater drainage work will be severely hit. This apart, as the BBMP will cease paving the way for Greater Bengaluru Authority, the task of delimitation, adding new areas, and OBC reservation will all be affected.

Former commissioner of the municipality, K Jairaj, said the BBMP covers a huge area and needs a full-time chief commissioner for administration with coordination from all the zonal commissioners. “Maheshwar Rao is a capable person to head both Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BBMP, but he has to be given one independent charge. The government is also aware of this and his appointment to the BBMP on an immediate basis is an administrative decision. I am sure that the government will appoint another officer either for BMRCL or to head the BBMP,” he added.

Kathyayini Chamraj, executive trustee, CIVIC, which addresses city-based administration loopholes, stated that the BBMP will cease shortly and new wards will have to be added. Also, a reservation list based on OBC has to be prepared, and this will be a herculean task for the BBMP in-charge commissioner.

“Daily administration involves monitoring road development works, drain works, etc. There are also special projects, garbage management, tax collection and flood management during rain. All these can’t be handled effectively with an in-charge chief commissioner,” she pointed out.