Bejewelled Festivities

Additionally, customers are particularly drawn to lightweight diamond jewellery set in gold, reflecting a move towards everyday luxury, notes Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane. As she reveals, “We’re also seeing an interest in enamels and stones like citrine, and silver.” Kamath echoes Gautam’s assertion, saying, “We are seeing customers gravitate towards minimal and affordable collections.”

C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director of the C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, states that natural diamonds and gold remain the kings, despite the latter’s skyrocketing prices. He additionally shares, “Bangles and neckwears are customer favourites. But limited edition gold and silver coins remain the most favoured gifting item during the season.”