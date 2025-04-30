Bejewelled Festivities

A Celebration of prosperity and health, Akshaya Tritiya is all about welcoming new beginnings. It was once a norm to buy gold coins, with people now preferring ornaments over the former. In recent years, as Akshaya Tritiya has evolved, the industry is now incorporating modern elements retaining the traditional essence of the festival.
A major trend noticed among customers is a strong preference for natural diamonds. “Small pendants with chains, bracelets, rings, and ear studs are all popular among most of our consumers. Natural diamonds and coloured precious gemstones are doing well. Lightweight, regular-wear pieces are more in demand and selling better as opposed to solitaire pieces,” says Pratap Kamath, MD of Abaran Timeless Jewellers. He further reveals, “Working women especially prefer to purchase pieces for themselves that reflect their individual tastes and interests, and even though 22K gold is the most preferred, both rose gold and yellow gold jewellery are gaining traction.”
Additionally, customers are particularly drawn to lightweight diamond jewellery set in gold, reflecting a move towards everyday luxury, notes Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane. As she reveals, “We’re also seeing an interest in enamels and stones like citrine, and silver.” Kamath echoes Gautam’s assertion, saying, “We are seeing customers gravitate towards minimal and affordable collections.”
C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director of the C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, states that natural diamonds and gold remain the kings, despite the latter’s skyrocketing prices. He additionally shares, “Bangles and neckwears are customer favourites. But limited edition gold and silver coins remain the most favoured gifting item during the season.”