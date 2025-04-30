(e) Cricket Craze

Much has been written and said about India’s obsession with cricket, and nothing could be a better yardstick for it than the current fervour surrounding the Indian Premier League. Until the tournament is over, there is little else that would rouse the nation more, and already, fans have begun counting down to its dreaded culmination. But while superstars play it out on the pitch, another set of players are playing the game – perhaps not the way one might expect. This is the GEPL – the Global e-Cricket Premier League, a tournament that celebrates the sport and its competitive nature virtually. Inviting teams from all over the world, it is being held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium till May 2.

In a country where physical sport itself often takes the backseat to academics, e-sports is an oft-forsaken territory. However, according to home team Bengaluru Badgers’ captain, Manmeet Singh, that is changing rapidly. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of e-sports. With increasing recognition, it isn’t just growing; it’s becoming a career path for many. I feel proud to be a part of this shift,” he says. This season is set to be GEPL’s second, but the first to introduce Bengaluru Badgers, co-owned by Nikhil Kamath (co-founder, Zerodha), Ankit Nagori (founder, Curefoods), and Prashanth Prakash (partner, Accel)

The video game being used for the tournament is Real Cricket, a title that will ring familiar to many mobile players, amateur or professional, across the world. “Real Cricket is incredibly honest-to-life – from player movements and in-game strategies to pitch dynamics and shot selection, it replicates real-world cricket with surprising depth. That realism is what makes it perfect for a league where skill, precision, and game sense matter just as much as in traditional cricket,” Singh mentions. Rajan Navani, CEO and founder of JetSynthesis, the company behind GEPL, is equally positive, as he remarks, “With GEPL Season 2, we’re expanding the possibilities of how cricket can be experienced in the digital era. With marquee names, fresh ownership, and growing interest, this season is a massive leap forward for Indian e-sports.”

Despite the team being a year too late to the party, Singh remains positive. “We’re confident. The Bengaluru Badgers have built a well-balanced squad that blends experienced players with young talent. Our team has been practising intensively, focusing on strategy, coordination, and consistency. The momentum is with us, and we’re ready to make a mark,” he quips.