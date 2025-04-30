Lorry crushes 48-year-old pourakarmika to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old pourakarmika was killed on the spot after she was run over by a tipper lorry in Vijayanagar traffic police limits on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 6.25 am when she was crossing the Chord Road under the Shivanagar flyover at Dhobi Ghat junction to go to the BBMP ward office to mark her biometric attendance. Over 150 pourakarmikas who had gathered at the spot demanded proper compensation for her children.

The deceased, Sarojamma, was a resident of Peenya. Reportedly, soon after the signal turned green, the truck driver immediately accelerated without noticing the woman and hit her. The driver escaped from the spot after abandoning the lorry.

The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital mortuary for postmortem. “On May 1, she would have received the regularisation of service certificate at Palace Grounds. She was among the 3,600 pourakarmikas whose job was to regularised.

She would have then become a BBMP employee. Unfortunately, she is no more. Her children should be properly compensated. We request that the government should consider giving a job to one of her sons. She was working as a pourakarmika for the last two decades,” pourakarmika supervisor Mahesh said.

The victim’s daughter, Gowri, said she got to know about the accident around 6.30 am. “I stay in Banashankari and I am a housewife. My mother was staying with my elder brother. I do not have my father. I request some kind of help from the BBMP during this troubled time,” she added. The Vijayanagar traffic police have registered a case.