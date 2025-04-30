Work begins for complex at Command Hospital in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Foundation stone was laid for the construction of a new modern multi-storied hospital complex at Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru here on Tuesday. Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, unveiled the foundation stone in the presence of Air Marshal, Director General Medical Services (Air), Sandeep Thareja from the Air HQ.

The present structure of the Command Hospital is 157 years old and can handle an OPD of nearly 3 lakh patients, with 21,000 admissions yearly. According to a press release, with the increasing workload, along with the need to incorporate rapid advancements in healthcare technology, the hospital demands a modern infrastructure with adequate scope for expansion in the future.

The project on completion shall be a state-of-the-art 800-bed facility, with 16 modular operation theatres, modern ICUs, high-end diagnostic services including advanced imaging and laboratory facilities with a pneumatic chute system.

Intelligent design components of the hospital, like OPDs on lower floors, spacious lifts and escalators, will offer convenient access for patients, including the differently-abled. Digitisation and an Integrated Hospital Information System will reduce patient wait times.

The facility will adhere to GRIHA 3-star norms, incorporating rainwater harvesting systems, solar power generation of one megawatt capacity and a high capacity effluent treatment plant contributing towards a sustainable and environment friendly ecosystem, the release added.