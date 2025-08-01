13-year-old boy kidnapped, killed for Rs 5 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered on the outskirts of the city, in Anekal police station limits. After killing the boy, the miscreants poured petrol on the body and set it on fire.

The boy was kidnapped between 7.30pm and 8pm Wednesday, from Shantinikethan Layout in Arakere in Hulimavu police station limits, while returning home from tuition classes. The charred body was found around 4.15pm on Thursday, in an isolated spot on the Bannerghatta-Kaggalipura main road.

The boy has been identified as Nischith, a Class 7 student. He is said to have known the accused, and reportedly went along with them on their bike, a Bajaj Pulsar.

When he did not return home, the boy’s father, an assistant professor at a private college, reported the matter to Hulimavu police. Around midnight, the accused called the boy’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs 5lakh to release his son. Hulimavu police started searching for the accused based on the mobile call tower location.

After arranging the money, the boy’s parents reportedly reached the places where the accused wanted them to come to hand over the money. On realising that police were after them, the accused decided to kill the boy as he knew them and his statement would lead to their arrest.

Gagan, who was first to see the body, said he had gone to bring back his buffaloes left for grazing around 4.15pm Thursday. He saw the charred body on a stone and informed police. Anekal police flashed a message to find out if there were any kidnap or missing complaints registered in other police stations. Hulimavu police found out it was the same boy whom they were searching for.

The boy’s parents were also taken to the spot for identification. Electronics City division DCP M Narayana and Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba visited the spot.