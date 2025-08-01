Bengaluru woman murders daughter, attempts suicide over frequent fights with husband

BENGALURU: Frustrated over frequent fights with her husband over financial issues, a 24-year-old woman killed her 20-month-old daughter by feeding her tea laced with insecticide and attempted suicide by consuming the same. The incident happened at Balajinagar in Thigalarapalya around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Chandrika, is undergoing treatment in a hospital while her daughter, L Charvi, died during treatment. The Byadarahalli police have registered a case of murder against her following a complaint from her husband.

After consuming the insecticide-laced tea, Chandrika called her husband B Lokesh (40), a garments factory employee and informed him. Lokesh immediately rushed home and shifted his wife and daughter to hospital. “Chandrika took the extreme step after her husband left for work after an argument with her. The woman is out of danger. As her child died, a murder case under Section 103(1) of BNS has been registered against her,” said an officer.