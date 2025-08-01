Helped by railway staff, woman gives birth at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman waiting for a train gave birth to a baby boy on the platform at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) on Thursday morning, with timely assistance from co-passengers and railway staff. Both mother and newborn are reported to be in good health.

The incident occurred when Archana Kumari, aged 23, a passenger bound for Hatia on Train No. 12836 SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Express, experienced severe labour pain. RV Suresh Babu, on duty as part of the train squad, immediately alerted the commercial control for medical assistance.

The deputy station master (commercial), along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and women railway staff, quickly shifted the woman to a safe and private enclosure within the station. At around 8.30 am, Archana Kumari delivered a baby boy.

After the delivery, both mother and child were taken to CV Raman Hospital for further care. Archana Kumari’s husband, Nishank Kumar, expressed gratitude to railway officials and staff for their timely intervention.