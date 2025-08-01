Now, auto drivers must follow meter in Bengaluru: Users

BENGALURU: With the revised auto fares coming into effect from August 1, commuters only demand is that autos abide by the law and go by meter. They have demanded that the traffic police and transport department enforce the revised fares and take strict action against those autos which do not fall in line.

Auto fares have been revised from the existing Rs 30 to Rs 36 for 2 km and for every subsequent km from the existing Rs 15 to Rs 18. Autos have been given time till October 31 to recalibrate their auto meters to the revised fares. “We hardly find autos that go by the meter in the city. Sometimes we are also fine with paying Rs 20 extra from the meter. But auto drivers demand nearly three-four times the meter fares,” said Banumathy, a senior citizen.

A majority of auto users said auto drivers have zero fear of the law of the land. One auto user said in cities like Pune, every single auto follows the meter. “Even an outsider can go and hire an auto without any bargaining as they go the meter. A single complaint of charging extra will cost them their permit. In contrast, here, we hardly see any crackdown and autos charge as per their whims and fancies,” the user said.

Sources from the traffic police department said they will start a special drive against autos not following the meter and refusing to take rides.