BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao seeks 75 more junctions under 'Suraksha Project'

BENGALURU: In order to add aesthetics and also cut down traffic and pollution at junctions on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, has directed officials to develop an additional 75 locations under the ‘Suraksha Project’.

His direction came after an inspection on Friday between Kamakshipalya on Magadi Main Road and the Sumanahalli Electric Crematorium. As development work at the Sumanahalli junction is currently in progress under the Suraksha initiative, officials have been instructed to expedite its completion.

“Sumanahalli junction development includes pedestrian crossings, construction of islands, installation of bus bays, and other infrastructure improvements to facilitate smooth pedestrian movement. Ensure these works are completed at the earliest,” he directed the officials. He instructed officials to remove the grills from the footpaths and reinstall them elsewhere in a manner that does not obstruct pedestrian movement.

Rao noted that the objective of the Suraksha 75 project is to create a safer and more efficient traffic environment by redesigning busy junctions and reducing congestion. Development works under this initiative are already being undertaken at the first set of 75 junctions.

Officials have now been directed to prepare action plans for another 75 junctions. Noting that vehicles were parked beneath the Sumanahalli flyover, he adviced to transform that place into a citizen-friendly zone. He asked officials to develop a design model for the same.