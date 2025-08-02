Count on me like 1..2..3: Actors Amrutha Iyengar & Milana Nagaraj get candid about their friendship

From their first interaction on the sets of 'Love Mocktail' (2020) to becoming close pals, actors Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar’s bond has only evolved with time. Together, they have witnessed milestone memories of each other’s personal and professional lives.

“I met Milana during the audition for 'Love Mocktail'. Initially, I used to stay with her and Darling Krishna. They used to help with my lines; that’s how she and I became friends. Later, we bonded over being tea lovers – eventually she became my protective elder sister,” Iyengar recalls.

For Nagaraj, friendship with Iyengar was an organic journey, which she cherishes. “I have very few friends in my life, and I don’t put in a lot of effort because I’m more of a family person. With Amrutha, it has built itself over time. She’s like ‘namma maney hudugi’ and visits us often; she was part of my wedding and all our family functions – more like a sister,” she shares.” Iyengar adds, “I have a lot of best friends, but she’s the protective one. I think I’m the only friend she has from the industry, and she keeps telling me that.”

With a journey that has evolved over five years, both highlight each other’s best qualities as friends. “If anything happens, the first person I contact is her – without any hesitation or buttering up, she tells her opinion. She’s extremely straightforward, and that’s what I really love about her. If I’m sad and opening up, she’ll suddenly tear up. I’ve never seen Milana getting emotional otherwise because she’s extremely strong,” Iyengar fondly explains.