GO SISTAH. SOUL SISTAH!

This week has comprised of marathon phone-calls with my ‘girlies’. Till I turned 40, there were more male friends in my repertoire than the ladybug variety, as I found my guy fries more like me. They were uncomplicated, ambitious and with an elevated sense of humour. There was less ‘bhaji’ talk and conversations veered towards work, shenanigans and where we should go on our next vacation. Even then I was in a non-girlie profession like criminal law, so there wasn’t a swear-word or cuss word I hadn’t heard before. But in my heart, I knew I would outgrow them soon enough because most men want to be 18 till they die or even longer if that’s possible! Interpersonal relationships are for the HR team and deeper soul connections are an embarrassment! Most secretly survive on the ‘mard ko dard nahin hota’ (men don’t experience pain) syndrome and most of them ultimately fade away into their own comfortable corners.

Whereas, women are a whole new ball game. As we grow older we seek all the ‘soul connections’ we lost out on, rearing our children and husbands, running our homes and juggling a myriad of new relationships. When we ultimately have time to raise our heads and breathe, things have changed and so have we. Slowly but surely, we start reconnecting with our past relationships and forging newer ones. Like-minded women get together and realise that just meeting up for a girlie cuppa, dinner or glass of wine is such fun! The girls are available at all times, you have a shoulder to vent on even at the middle of the night, and we empower, giggle, gossip and set our heads straight. I wouldn’t change my get-togethers for all the riches of Arabia!