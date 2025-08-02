Namma Metro facilitates Bengaluru's first-ever organ transport via metro, saves crucial time for transplant

BENGALURU: In a historic first for Karnataka, the Namma Metro facilitated the city’s first-ever organ transport through metro service, becoming the second metro in India to undertake such an initiative. A donated liver was transported from Vydehi Hospital to Sparsh Hospital via Metro on Friday.

The operation took place on Friday evening, when a liver retrieved from a 24-year-old accident victim was urgently required for a patient suffering from severe hepatitis-related liver failure. The recipient had been on the waiting list for over two months.

The organ was first transported through a 5.5-kilometre ‘green corridor’ from Vydehi Hospital to Whitefield Metro Station, where it was brought by a team of doctors and seven medical staff at 8.38 pm. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) then dedicated the last coach of a regular service train exclusively for the mission.