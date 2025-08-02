Over 70 per cent of teachers use AI tools in classrooms: Survey

BENGALURU: As the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marks its fifth anniversary, a new nationwide survey by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) has found that more than 70% of Indian teachers are already using AI tools in classrooms, with lesson planning identified as the most common application.

The survey, which covered over 5,000 educators from across India, revealed that AI adoption is especially high among teachers with more than three years of experience. Nearly 75% cases are reportedly active. While 67% of teachers rated their AI expertise at 6 or higher on a 10-point scale, only 57% could correctly identify a basic AI misconception, highlighting a gap between perceived and actual understanding.

The findings underscore the need for structured training programmes. “AI is rapidly becoming part of the modern classroom, but there remains a clear gap between adoption and genuine comfort among teachers,” said Ramya Venkataraman, founder and CEO of CENTA.

The survey also captured concerns about AI from a wider group, including parents and students. About 84% of respondents voiced apprehensions—23% about AI’s accuracy and 34% about job displacement in education.

Participants came from diverse backgrounds—teachers, school leaders, parents, and students—representing schools across different fee segments and regions, from no-fee government schools to high-fee private institutions.