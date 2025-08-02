Set up ‘smoking zones’ in hotels, bars or else lose licence: BBMP

BENGALURU: The BBMP health department has sent notices to 412 establishments like bars, hotels and restaurants and has directed the proprietors to set up smoking zones.

The palike has also given one week from the date of notice issued, failing which, the trade licence will be suspended.

According to Chief Health Officer (CHO), BBMP, Sirajuddin Madani, the action is following the Supreme Court direction on June 22, 2022 and section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), in which any establishment like bars, hotels and restaurants with 30 or more seats must have a separate area for smokers and it should be identified as ‘Smoking Zone’.

“The BBMP Special Commissioner for Health held a meeting with police, excise department and education department on Saturday, and a decision was taken that action will have to be taken against restaurants, bars or hotels violating the rules. The BBMP Health Department officials have been instructed to take action under sections 308 and 314 of the BBMP Act 2020 and suspend the license,” Madani said.

The CHO and other officials will revisit the establishments that received notice and if they have not followed the instruction, action will be initiated to to place the trade license under suspension and also impose a penalty. As per the BBMP health officials, the owners of these establishments have been told to comply with the order within seven days’ time from the time of notice issued.

The officials who held inspections across eight zones to check if the rules are being followed found the highest violation in the South Zone, with 94 violations. Similarly, 72 violations in Bommannahalli, 63 in East were found, and notices were sent to all of them.