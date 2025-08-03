BBMP offers digital route to upgrade ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to roll out a dedicated software system from August 10, enabling property owners within Greater Bengaluru limits to convert their ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata through an online process. This initiative is aimed at properties in converted layouts and areas with private roads. BBMP hopes to centralise khata management, improve arrears collection, and initiate automatic attachment proceedings in cases of default or long-standing dues.

According to Prashanth Mirle, an advocate and expert on BBMP property tax matters, ‘A’ Khata has been considered a mark of legal compliance, free from deviations and regularised as per law. In contrast, properties with deviations, revenue land, or irregularities were generally classified under the ‘B’ registry.

He explains that areas falling under the jurisdiction of Village panchayats in Bengaluru Urban District jurisdiction follow a system called the E-Swathu system. Under this, legally compliant properties are covered by Form 9 and Form 11, while those with deviations are classified under Form 11B.