BBMP offers digital route to upgrade ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to roll out a dedicated software system from August 10, enabling property owners within Greater Bengaluru limits to convert their ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata through an online process. This initiative is aimed at properties in converted layouts and areas with private roads. BBMP hopes to centralise khata management, improve arrears collection, and initiate automatic attachment proceedings in cases of default or long-standing dues.
According to Prashanth Mirle, an advocate and expert on BBMP property tax matters, ‘A’ Khata has been considered a mark of legal compliance, free from deviations and regularised as per law. In contrast, properties with deviations, revenue land, or irregularities were generally classified under the ‘B’ registry.
He explains that areas falling under the jurisdiction of Village panchayats in Bengaluru Urban District jurisdiction follow a system called the E-Swathu system. Under this, legally compliant properties are covered by Form 9 and Form 11, while those with deviations are classified under Form 11B.
With rapid urbanisation and the inclusion of outer areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, nearly six lakh properties still lie outside BBMP’s purview. A recent government order has stated that all such properties existing as of September 30, 2024, will be brought under the new e-Khata regime. “One property record will be maintained. The record will also have a remark column, adding remarks like deviations, tax arrears,” said Mirle.
A senior BBMP revenue official added that under Section 221 of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, properties must have road access to qualify for the conversion. Importantly, private roads that provide access to sites or buildings will also be treated as public roads for this purpose. This is intended to prevent landowners in revenue pockets from seeking compensation or Transferable Development Rights (TDR) later, even if the sale of such property happened years ago.
“When land conversion takes place, its characteristics change, and when the fees are paid, it will be automatically converted into ‘A’ Khata. If a building is built on a plot, it will also be regularised. The exercise will curb manipulation. The government can expect revenue from layout formation charges as well as development charges from revenue pockets that will now be eligible for conversion,” Mirle added.