Blind to rules? ‘Blind date’ at Cubbon Park lands organiser in soup

BENGALURU: A planned ‘Blind Date’ event at Cubbon Park has come under scrutiny after the state horticulture department filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park Police Station against the organiser for not obtaining permission to host the event.

The event, announced by 24-year-old Vineet Kathoria from Laggere, was listed on BookMyShow starting at Rs 999 and was scheduled to be held every Saturday and Sunday from August 2 to August 31, between 11 am and 1 pm. It invited participants to engage in anonymous, blindfolded conversations in the park, describing it as a space for “meaningful exchanges without judgment”.

Police sources told TNSE that Vineet, who had been pursuing a degree in computer science, had dropped out and is currently unemployed. The sudden online popularity of the event, which had already drawn interest from more than 1,400 people in less than 24 hours, prompted Kusuma G, Deputy Director of state Horticulture Department, Cubbon Park, to take note. Horticulture Department officials also mentioned that they will also check with BookMyShow, questioning how they allowed listing of an event at Cubbon Park without seeking prior permission.