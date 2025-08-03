Blind to rules? ‘Blind date’ at Cubbon Park lands organiser in soup

BENGALURU: A planned ‘Blind Date’ event at Cubbon Park has come under scrutiny after the state horticulture department filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park Police Station against the organiser for not obtaining permission to host the event.
The event, announced by 24-year-old Vineet Kathoria from Laggere, was listed on BookMyShow starting at Rs 999 and was scheduled to be held every Saturday and Sunday from August 2 to August 31, between 11 am and 1 pm. It invited participants to engage in anonymous, blindfolded conversations in the park, describing it as a space for “meaningful exchanges without judgment”.
Police sources told TNSE that Vineet, who had been pursuing a degree in computer science, had dropped out and is currently unemployed. The sudden online popularity of the event, which had already drawn interest from more than 1,400 people in less than 24 hours, prompted Kusuma G, Deputy Director of state Horticulture Department, Cubbon Park, to take note. Horticulture Department officials also mentioned that they will also check with BookMyShow, questioning how they allowed listing of an event at Cubbon Park without seeking prior permission.
Commercial or large-scale public activities are tightly regulated within Cubbon Park to protect its environment and maintain order. In May this year, the department issued a circular specifying that while artists, writers, and readers may gather, groups cannot exceed 20 people without prior approval from the park’s deputy director. The permissible zone for such quiet, non-commercial activities, including yoga and painting, spans 15 acres, from the BSNL gate to the parking lot near the High Court.
In December 2024, curators from the community group Cubbon Reads were briefly detained after their “Secret Santa” event drew unexpectedly large crowds, despite initially being planned as a small book exchange. The gathering led to congestion and complaints, pushing the authorities to enforce the park’s regulations more strictly.
Police officials told TNSE that they received the complaint from Deputy Director Kusuma and are currently verifying the details of the Blind Date event. Meanwhile, Vineet has submitted a written apology, stating that he was not aware that he would require permission to host the event, the police added.